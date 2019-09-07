Sign up for our newsletter today!

Emily Ratajkowski Brings a Pop of Color to NYFW in a Red Dress and Black Gladiator Sandals

By Hanna McNeila
Emily Ratajkowski at the Harper's Bazaar NYFW Icons party.

Emily Ratajkowski brought the red to the red carpet at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party last night in New York.

The “I Feel Pretty” actress wore a bright-red body-con midi dress to the event. The look was complete with an asymmetrical off-the-shoulder strap.

On her feet, the star kept the summer style alive with a pair of gladiator sandals. The straps of the shoes ran across her toe bed and were fashioned into a criss-cross pattern across her ankles.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 28-year-old kept it simple with a bare neck and no accessories but made up for it with her stunning dark eye makeup.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

The star-studded event also included celebrity guest Alicia Keys, who took on the same color palette as Ratajkowski.  The singer took a different approach to the color scheme and wore a classic black midi dress with a pair of patent red sandals with ankle and toe straps.

Alicia Keys at the Harper’s Bazaar NYFW Icons party.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

She accessorized the look with a pair of on-trend oversized gold hoop earrings, a thin gold necklace and a chain bracelet.

