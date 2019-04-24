Emily Ratajkowski Wears One of Her Favorite Nike Sneakers With Crop-Top Look in L.A.

Emily Ratajkowski has become known for her body-confident style over the years. Whether she’s hitting the streets or the red carpet or posing for Instagram, the 27-year-old model is usually one to show some skin. And yesterday while out in L.A., she turned heads in a skintight red look complete with classic sneakers.

The cover girl was spotted filling her car with gas while wearing a scarlet high-neck sleeveless crop top paired with matching biker shorts. For shoes, she chose Nike’s classic Cortez kicks in white leather with black details. The 1972 silhouette retails for $70 and comes in various colorways and finishes.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a red crop top with skintight shorts and Nike Cortez sneakers. CREDIT: Mega

The “Gone Girl” actress pulled things together with some skinny shades, a white shoulder bag and chunky gold earrings.

Emily Ratajkowski pumping gas in a pair of classic white and black leather Nike Cortez sneakers. CREDIT: Mega

This is hardly the first time Ratajkowski has rocked Cortezes. She’s been snapped sporting the same colorway on several occasions just this month, and she modeled a vibrant orange version in her new ad campaign for Drink Babe canned rosé.

