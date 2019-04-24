Emily Ratajkowski Wears One of Her Favorite Nike Sneakers With Crop-Top Look in L.A.

Emily Ratajkowski has become known for her body-confident style over the years. Whether she’s hitting the streets or the red carpet or posing for Instagram, the 27-year-old model is usually one to show some skin. And yesterday while out in L.A., she turned heads in a skintight red look complete with classic sneakers.
The cover girl was spotted filling her car with gas while wearing a scarlet high-neck sleeveless crop top paired with matching biker shorts. For shoes, she chose Nike’s classic Cortez kicks in white leather with black details. The 1972 silhouette retails for $70 and comes in various colorways and finishes.
The “Gone Girl” actress pulled things together with some skinny shades, a white shoulder bag and chunky gold earrings.
This is hardly the first time Ratajkowski has rocked Cortezes. She’s been snapped sporting the same colorway on several occasions just this month, and she modeled a vibrant orange version in her new ad campaign for Drink Babe canned rosé.
