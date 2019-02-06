Emily Ratajkowski Makes a Pit Stop in a Little White Dress and Chunky Nike Kicks

Normally, a quick grocery run means we’re throwing on sweats and no makeup. For model Emily Ratajkowski, it’s just another chance to show off her famous form and new clothing collection.

EmRata posed in the aisles of a convenience store wearing a little white dress from the newest “Body” line of her brand Inamorata. She paired the body-hugging look with a set of chunky Nike sneakers.

The retro-style kicks feature a thick sole with orange and blue accents along the heel.

The dress she is wearing is the line’s Broome style and retails for $46. Pieces from the collection are available online now at Inamoratawoman.com.

The brand’s Instagram shared more images from her pit stop photo shoot, including one of Ratajkowski showing off her toned body in what they call “Your new go-to bodysuit.”

The actress announced the addition to her company using the social media app throughout the day today, posting different daring images of herself posing in pieces from the collection. She called the added line “a category that is so much more than lingerie.”

