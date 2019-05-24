Emily Ratajkowski Wears the Slinkiest Nude Dress & Metallic Sandals for ‘Jimmy Fallon’ Taping

Emily Ratajkowski turned heads on the streets of New York yesterday as she headed to a taping of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The 27-year-old wore a form-fitting nude midi dress from Dion Lee. The striped dress features long sleeves and a high neckline; it comes from the brand’s fall ’19 collection.

Emily Ratajkowski heads to the “Jimmy Fallon” set in New York on May 23. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, the “Gone Girl” actress went with Jimmy Choo’s Minny sandal in a metallic gold colorway. A celebrity-favorite for the red carpet, the Minny boasts a classic rounded toe, a leg-lengthening stiletto heel and a slim buckle strap at the ankle.

Emily Ratajkowski in a Dion Lee fall ’19 dress with Jimmy Choo sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Ratajkowski’s Jimmy Choo sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The shoe is available for purchase on Matchesfashion.com, selling at a $750 price point.

Jimmy Choo Minny sandal. CREDIT: Matchesfashion.com

Ratajkowski wore her brunette locks down and opted for a natural beauty look.

The influencer took to social media to show off her ensemble, posting an artsy photo from the back showing off the cut-out detailing on the Dion Lee dress. “Tonight,” she captioned the image, which racked up more than 1,000,000 likes on Instagram.

While EmRata opted for stilettos on “Jimmy Fallon,” she tends to go with more casual footwear when off-duty. The A-lister favors trendy sneakers from brands like Nike, Adidas and Fila, often pairing kicks with pieces from her own womenswear label, Inamorata.

