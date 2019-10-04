Emily Ratajkowski Shows New York Yankees Pride in Asics Sneakers & Crop Top

The MLB playoffs kicked off this week and Emily Ratajkowski isn’t hiding who she hopes will win it all. Ahead of the Yankees game tonight against the Minnesota Twins, the model stepped out in the big apple wearing the team’s baseball cap that had a well-worn look.

She went casual-chic styling the hat with a white crop top, camel blazer and black boot-cut trousers.

Emily Ratajkowski out and about in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s white sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Her footwear-of-choice was a set of white sneakers from Asics that featured navy, brown and metallic silver detailing; similar styles retail from $70-$90 at Asics.com.

The creator of clothing line Inamorata is a big fan of white sneakers with statement outfits. Also, she has a versatile and rotating collection of white kicks from many different brands, including Adidas, Veja, Nike and now Asics.

Emily Ratajkowski walking dog Colombo in New York’s SoHo neighborhood in Adidas sneakers on Aug. 17. CREDIT: Splash News

Emily Ratajkowski out and about in NYC, July 30. CREDIT: Edward Opi / SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski takes her dog for a walk while in Veja sneakers and daisy dukes on May 24 in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

The “I Feel Pretty” actress shared a picture of herself last week wearing white Nike Low sneakers alongside her husband and their dog Colombo, who Ratajkowski refers to as their “son” in the post.

