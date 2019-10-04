Emily Ratajkowski Shows New York Yankees Pride in Asics Sneakers & Crop Top

The MLB playoffs kicked off this week and Emily Ratajkowski isn’t hiding who she hopes will win it all. Ahead of the Yankees game tonight against the Minnesota Twins, the model stepped out in the big apple wearing the team’s baseball cap that had a well-worn look.
She went casual-chic styling the hat with a white crop top, camel blazer and black boot-cut trousers.
Her footwear-of-choice was a set of white sneakers from Asics that featured navy, brown and metallic silver detailing; similar styles retail from $70-$90 at Asics.com.
The creator of clothing line Inamorata is a big fan of white sneakers with statement outfits. Also, she has a versatile and rotating collection of white kicks from many different brands, including Adidas, Veja, Nike and now Asics.
The “I Feel Pretty” actress shared a picture of herself last week wearing white Nike Low sneakers alongside her husband and their dog Colombo, who Ratajkowski refers to as their “son” in the post.
