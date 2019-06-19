Emily Ratajkowski’s Mules Have Retro Appeal at Nasty Gal x Emrata Launch

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski looked chic in her all-white outfit at the Nasty Gal x Emrata launch event at Gallery 287 last night in New York. Good thing she had a handler with an umbrella to keep her dry and away from the rain.

Ratajkowski stepped out in a white blazer-style minidress with a front-tie belt paired with a cream clutch purse. The 28-year-old accessorized with two layered statement necklaces, a gold choker and gold chain. She topped off the look with a pair of retro-inspired white open-toe mules on a small heel.

Emily Ratajkowski at Nasty Gal x Emrata launch party. CREDIT: Janet Mayer / SplashNews

The “Lying and Waiting” actress’s new line, inspired by the model’s personal style, offers 55 pieces that all retail for $160 or less.

Emily Ratajkowski at Emrata x Nasty Gal Launch. CREDIT: Janet Mayer / SplashNews

The line, which was released today, includes business suits, warm-weather crop tops, satin dresses, faux leather pieces and trendy biking shorts, all of which appear frequently on her popular Instagram account.

Yesterday, while on a media blitz to promote her film, the influencer also opted to keep her toes cool in Jimmy Choo’s Minny sandal in nude for a daytime event and gold in the evening.

