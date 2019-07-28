Emily Ratajkowski Models a Bathing Suit From Her Brand With Her Go-To Sneakers

With summer well underway, Emily Ratajkowski is showing off the swimsuits from her own brand, Inamorata.

The 28-year-old model took to Instagram this afternoon to show off her company’s Beacon’s suit, a one-piece with a halter-style neckline, a cut-out detail at the midriff and a cheeky bottom. The suit is available on Inamoratawoman.com for $160.

Instead of going for a flip-flop, Ratajkowski teamed her bathing suit with Adidas Samba sneakers, one of her go-to shoe styles on the streets. Born on the soccer field, the Samba boasts a soft leather upper with suede overlays and a dark brown rubber outsole. Fwrd.com has the sneakers at a retail price of $90.

Adidas Samba CREDIT: FWRD.com

The “I Feel Pretty” actress completed her ensemble with a dad hat, a seafoam green hair scrunchie and gold hoop earrings. She wore her brunette locks down as she leaned against a pink pickup truck.

The Samba is just one of a few favorite sneaker silhouettes for the “Lying and Stealing” star. Additional go-tos include the Veja Esplar, the Nike Classic Cortez and the Nike Air Vapormax 97. When she’s more dressed up, Ratajkowski tends to favor classic sandals from brands including Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman.

