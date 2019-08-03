Sign up for our newsletter today!

Emily Ratajkowski Has Mastered This Go-to Summer Look That’s Easy to Style

By Mario Abad
Mario Abad

Mario Abad

Emily Ratajkowski, nyc, street style, celebrity style, oliver peoples sunglasses, tube top
Emily Ratajkowski
CREDIT: Splash News

Emily Ratajkowski continues her summer streak of chic, dog-walking style.

The model and activist was spotted in Soho on Friday in a bright yellow minidress while out and about in New York City’s Soho neighborhood with her beloved pup, Colombo.

She paired the look with chunky Nike sneakers, tortoise-shell Linda Farrow specs, a Hayward mini shoulder bag and a Jennifer Meyer necklace.

CREDIT: SplashNews.com
Emily Ratajkowski and her pup Colombo go for a walk in the SoHo.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Ratajkoswki was wearing the ‘Elm Dress’ from her eponymous Inamorata label, a double-stretch cotton rib dress with a square neckline and tank straps. Her gray Nike Air Max 97 sneakers come with a red swish detail and waves of white and silver.

CREDIT: SplashNews.com
Emily Ratajkowski and her pup Colombo go for a walk in Soho.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

This week, the 28-year-old stepped out in another stylish summer ensemble while taking her dog on a stroll in New York. She sported a monochromatic white summer look at a dog park in an ivory ribbed cotton dress with white Adidas sneakers. In fact, she loved her look so much that she posted her dog-walking outfit to Instagram, with the caption “We’re into you, August.”

View this post on Instagram

We’re into you, August. @splashnews

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

