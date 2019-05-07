Emily Ratajkowski Wears a Daring Dress With Feathered Ears at Met Gala 2019

Emily Ratajkowski has never been one to shy away from a body-confident look, and that isn’t stopping anytime soon.

The model wore a see-through Dundas dress for the 2019 Met Gala, showing off her famous abs and chest with a large cut-out. The embellished sheer dress connected with her headpiece that had chain details and feathers at the ear.

Emily Ratajkowski in a sheer Dundas dress on the red carpet for the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski wears Dundas at the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Shutterstock

From under the material of her gown, her gold heels peeped through; EmRata wore a set of metallic platform sandals to pair with the sequined look.

Lady Gaga is one of the hosts of this year’s Met Gala, alongside “Sign of the Times” singer Harry Styles and 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams. The theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — a play on a Susan Sontag essay from the ’60s.

“Camp is esoteric — a private code or badge of identity,” Sontag wrote in the essay, citing Swan Lake, Tiffany lamps and the Art Deco movement as examples.

Click through the gallery to see more arrivals on the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala.

Watch the video below to see how Carrie Dragshaw recreates Carrie Bradshaw’s ensembles.

Want more?

What to Expect From This Year’s ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’ Met Exhibit

Met Gala’s Campiest Looks on the Red Carpet Over the Years

The Campiest Runway Looks for the 2019 Met Gala’s Biggest Stars