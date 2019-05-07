Sign up for our newsletter today!

Emily Ratajkowski Wears a Daring Dress With Feathered Ears at Met Gala 2019

By Claudia Miller
2019 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala, New York, USA – 06 May 2019
2019 Met Gala
2019 Met Gala
2019 Met Gala
2019 Met Gala
Emily Ratajkowski has never been one to shy away from a body-confident look, and that isn’t stopping anytime soon.

The model wore a see-through Dundas dress for the 2019 Met Gala, showing off her famous abs and chest with a large cut-out. The embellished sheer dress connected with her headpiece that had chain details and feathers at the ear.

emily ratajkowski, met gala 2019, peter dundas dress, sheer, abs, underboob, body
Emily Ratajkowski in a sheer Dundas dress on the red carpet for the 2019 Met Gala.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Emily Ratajkowski attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition, in New York2019 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Emily Ratajkowski wears Dundas at the 2019 Met Gala.
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Shutterstock

From under the material of her gown, her gold heels peeped through; EmRata wore a set of metallic platform sandals to pair with the sequined look.

Lady Gaga is one of the hosts of this year’s Met Gala, alongside “Sign of the Times” singer Harry Styles and 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams. The theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — a play on a Susan Sontag essay from the ’60s.

“Camp is esoteric — a private code or badge of identity,” Sontag wrote in the essay, citing Swan Lake, Tiffany lamps and the Art Deco movement as examples.

