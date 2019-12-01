Emily Ratajkowski Bundles Up in Layers + Chunky Sneakers in NYC

Emily Ratajkowski is ready for New York’s coming snowstorm.

The supermodel posed on Instagram yesterday in a cozy, layered outfit perfect for withstanding winter temperatures.

Ratajkowski wore a navy sweatsuit under a long black coat with shearlinglike trim.

On her feet, the “I Feel Pretty” actress sported chunky white sneakers with a lace-up front and wavy outsole. The shoes fit into the retro sneaker trend that has been popular among the “it” crowd as of late.

Ratajkowski completed her outfit with a burgundy beanie and oversize hoop earrings.

“Andddd…winter mode ✔️,” the star captioned her Instagram post, which racked up more than 430,000 likes.

When it comes to her personal style, the Inamorata swimwear designer can often be found in sneakers. She’s slipped into kicks from brands such as Fila, Nike and Veja, often choosing simple white shoes with a clean silhouette.

Ratajkowski’s bundled-up look is seasonably appropriate for New York’s sub 40-degree temperatures, but she may want to swap her kicks for snowboots today. A “bomb cyclone” that began in the northwestern United States has made its way east. A mix of rain, sleet and snow is expected in New York today — with a cold rain expected to bear down on Manhattan throughout the afternoon.

