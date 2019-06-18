Emily Ratajkowski Does Two Completely Different Looks in These Jimmy Choo Sandals

Emily Ratajkowski is really into Jimmy Choo’s Minny sandals.

The 28-year-old wore the celebrity-favorite silhouette twice yesterday ⁠— both while promoting her latest film, “Lying and Stealing,” and at the movie’s premiere.

For her first look, Ratajkowski wore a striped Monse resort ’20 minidress with the sandals in a nude colorway as she promoted the movie at the AOL Build Speaker Series.

Emily Ratajkowski at the AOL Build Speaker Series in Monse. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Emily Ratajkowski’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Jimmy Choo shoes feature a slim stiletto heel, with an adjustable ankle strap and a leather upper, lining and sole. The sandals come in a variety of colorways; they’re available to shop on the designer’s website now, retailing at $750.

Jimmy Choo’s Minny sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Later in the day, the supermodel glammed up, swapping out the nude sandals for the same style in gold. The “I Feel Pretty” actress teamed the shoes with a white Narcisco Rodriguez spring ’20 dress for a Greek goddess vibe. She wore her hair pulled back into a bun and accessorized with gold jewelry.

Emily Ratajkowski at the “Lying and Stealing” premiere. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In “Lying and Stealing,” the Inamorata designer plays a con woman who teams up with a successful art thief (Theo James) to pull off a heist. The film debuts in theaters in the U.S. on July 12.

