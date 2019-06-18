Emily Ratajkowski Does Two Completely Different Looks in These Jimmy Choo Sandals

Emily Ratajkowski is really into Jimmy Choo’s Minny sandals.
The 28-year-old wore the celebrity-favorite silhouette twice yesterday — both while promoting her latest film, “Lying and Stealing,” and at the movie’s premiere.
For her first look, Ratajkowski wore a striped Monse resort ’20 minidress with the sandals in a nude colorway as she promoted the movie at the AOL Build Speaker Series.
The Jimmy Choo shoes feature a slim stiletto heel, with an adjustable ankle strap and a leather upper, lining and sole. The sandals come in a variety of colorways; they’re available to shop on the designer’s website now, retailing at $750.
Later in the day, the supermodel glammed up, swapping out the nude sandals for the same style in gold. The “I Feel Pretty” actress teamed the shoes with a white Narcisco Rodriguez spring ’20 dress for a Greek goddess vibe. She wore her hair pulled back into a bun and accessorized with gold jewelry.
In “Lying and Stealing,” the Inamorata designer plays a con woman who teams up with a successful art thief (Theo James) to pull off a heist. The film debuts in theaters in the U.S. on July 12.
