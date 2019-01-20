Emily Ratajkowski Risks Wardrobe Malfunction in Jacquemus Throwback Photo

Emily Ratajkowski isn’t in Paris for men’s fashion week but she’s still showing her support for Jacquemus.

In honor of the brand’s runway show today, Ratajkowski took to Instagram to share a risqué throwback of her clad in a head-to-toe look from the label.

Taken in October 2017 at Paris Fashion Week, the image shows the 27-year-old model wearing a Jacquemus shirt dress with a plunging neckline that reveals her tanned chest. The dress features an asymmetrical hemline that shows off Ratajkowski’s toned legs.

Emily Ratajkowski sports a sultry Jacquemus look during Paris Fashion Week in October 2017. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She completes her look with mismatched sandals, one of Jacquemus’ signature items that catapulted the brand to attention. One of the sandals features an orange ball at the heel, while the other has a curved wooden heel that almost resembles the base of a lamp.

A closer look at Ratajkowski’s architectural sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“@jacquemus ✨,” the “I Feel Pretty” actress captioned the sensual shot.

While EmRata did not make it out to Paris, she wasn’t entirely absent from the fall ’19 men’s shows.

Ratajkowski walked the runway at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Men’s show last Saturday, appearing alongside Bella Hadid in a sensual look.

The Inamorata swimwear designer made her way down the Versace catwalk in a silky, lingerie-inspired minidress with lace detailing and black cap-toe pumps, which she wore over sheer tights. The show-stopping look was completed with a high ponytail and shiny gold jewelry.

Click through the gallery to view Emily Ratajkowski’s most body-confident looks.

Want more?

Emily Ratajkowski Looks Red-Hot in Semi-Sheer Gown and Jimmy Choo Heels at The Art of Elysium Heaven Gala