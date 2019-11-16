Emily Ratajkowski Suited and Booted in a Look From Her Inamorata Brand

Emily Ratajkowski looked stunning in a suit in her latest Instagram post. The 28-year-old posed for the camera on Thursday in an outfit from her Inamorata clothing line.

The supermodel stood on an all-white staircase in the Inamorata Los Feliz Blazer, which retails on the brand’s website for $135. She matched the style with the black mini Vista Skirt that sells for $75. The star paired her look with chunky gold hoop earrings.

For footwear, Ratajkowski rocked a pair of white mid-rise sock boots that featured an elastic lining at the top of the boot and a square toe. The chunky high heel gave the model some extra height.

The fashion influencer posted other photos in the blazer skirt combo in different colors. She matched the beige suit ensemble with on-trend nude open-toe sandals that had three straps across her feet and a chunky heel.

The “I Feel Pretty” actress started her brand in 2017 as a swimwear-only line, however, since then Ratajkwoski has expanded the collection, which now sells swimsuits as well as intimates and ready-to-wear pieces.

