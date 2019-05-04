Emily Ratajkowski Does the Bike Short Trend in Knee-High Boots in a Daring Photo Shoot for Her Own Brand

Emily Ratajkowski modeled the latest items from her Inamorata athleisurewear line in an Instagram shoot posted yesterday.

The 27-year-old posed in a pair of slim-fitting, salmon-colored bike shorts. She paired them with black over-the-knee boots that featured a pointed silhouette and a low heel. The swimwear designer went shirtless in the image as she leaned against a column.

In a second shot, Ratajkowski wears a red crop top with a matching miniskirt and knee-high boots as she sprawls out on a staircase.

The model shared a video from the set as well, hugging the column as her brunette locks blew in the wind.

Ratajkowski launched Inamorata in 2017, taking inspiration from her childhood growing up in Southern California. The brand started off with just swimwear before expanding to include lingerie and athleticwear as well. The name “Inamorata” comes from Italian and means “a woman who someone is in love with.”

Related Emily Ratajkowski Wears One of Her Favorite Nike Sneakers With Crop-Top Look in L.A. Hailey Baldwin Takes on the Canadian Tuxedo at Coachella in $65 Sneakers 10 Best White Sneakers to Style With Dresses This Season

The “I Feel Pretty” actress is often spotted out and about in her Inamorata wares, teaming them with casual footwear. She favors sneakers from brands like Nike, Adidas and Fila for a laidback look.

Click through the gallery to see Emily Ratajkowski’s most body-confident looks.

Watch the video below to see Hailey Baldwin discuss her iconic street style.

Want more?

Emily Ratajkowski Wears One of Her Favorite Nike Sneakers With Crop-Top Look in L.A.

Emily Ratajkowski Is a 50-Foot-Tall Woman in White Underwear and Nikes for Drink Babe Wine Ad

A Look at Emily Ratajkowski’s Sexiest, Most Body-Confident Outfits to Date