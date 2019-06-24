Emily Ratajkowski Wears a Yellow Sundress & Swaps Out Her Heels for Sneakers

Supermodel and actress Emily Ratajkowski looked chic for two outings in the same dress by switching up her shoes. The model created the ultimate summer outfit on Saturday as she hit the New York streets with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The “I feel Pretty” star posted a photo on Instagram kissing McClard in a floral yellow minidress. The Instagram influencer partnered the sundress with an on-trend pair nude strappy sandals elevating the 5-foot-7 model by a few more inches with the tall high heel.

Ratajkowski matched the red flowers on her sundress to a red studded handbag and accessorized with a pair of small gold hoop earrings.

McClard wore a more casual outfit as he strolled around New York with his fashionable wife. The actor-producer wore a pair of gray sweatpants along with a black T-shirt and black athletic sneakers. The couple looked fabulous on their way to lunch with their dog Colombo in toe.

Emily Ratajkowski wears a flirty yellow minidress with white sneakers. CREDIT: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

The star couldn’t get enough of her summery yellow look as she headed out for another beautiful New York day yesterday in the same Realization Par dress. This time, the look was a little more casual as she matched the outfit with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses and white sneakers lined with a rubber sole.

Emily Ratajkowski wears a flirty yellow minidress with white sneakers. CREDIT: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

The Nasty Gal x EmRata designer usually tends towards sneakers when she is off the clock. The streetwear expert and style influencer usually favors brands like Nike, Adidas and Fila for a comfortable daytime outfit.

