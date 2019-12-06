Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates Forbes 30 Under 30 With a Throwback to Her Paris Texas Boots

Forbes announced its newest class of the 30 Under 30 list and Emily Ratajkowski made the cut. The 28-year-old joined the list of the top 30 people under 30-years-old in the “Art & Style” category for her modeling career and fashion line Inamorata Women.

To celebrate, Ratajkowski took to Instagram to share a look that proves why she earned her spot on the prestigious list; she shared a throwback image of herself wearing a blue oversize blazer with short black bottoms underneath as she went braless underneath. She wore the look in Milan in Sep. 2018.

On her feet, the “We Are Your Friends” star wore a set of knee-high snakeskin boots with a pointed toe and a block heel. The Paris Texas boots retail for $795.

Paris Texas python-print leather boots. CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

When she first wore the 2019 FNAA Emerging Talent Award recipient Paris Texas, the brand was overwhelmed with the positive responses.

“When we first saw our boots on Emrata and Eva Chen, it was unbelievable,” Paris Texas designer Annamaria Brivio told FN. However, she admitted the brand wasn’t quite ready for the shopping frenzy it produced. “We didn’t expect it. [It] was such early days for us that we didn’t have enough stock to keep up with the demand.”

Emily Ratajkowski also started her own line herself; she launched Inamorta Swim in 2017 before changing it to Inamorata Woman, expanding the brand to sell apparel, bodysuits and swimwear.

Click through the gallery to see more of Emily Ratajkowski’s most body confident looks.

Want more?

Emily Ratajkowski Bundles Up in Layers + Chunky Sneakers in NYC

How Emily Ratajkowski Helped Paris Texas Reach Cult Brand Status