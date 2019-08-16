Sign up for our newsletter today!

Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off the Architectural Heel Trend With Midi Skirt

By Claudia Miller
CREDIT: Splash

Emily Ratajkowski is not one to shy away from a risky photo or Instagram post.

Just yesterday, the model posted a shot taken by her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard; she can be seen lounging on a couch in a dark pink tight midi skirt from her fashion line Inamorata. The Topanga skirt retails for $48.

She paired the skirt with a set of strappy nude sandals with a unique structured heel of stacked different colored wood pieces.

By husband in @inamoratawoman

Ratajkowski started her brand back in 2017 originally as Inamorata Swim, a swimwear only line. Since then, the “I Feel Pretty” actress has gone on to turn it into a successful collection of not only bathing suits but also intimates and ready-to-wear pieces.

EmRata was at the front of all the headlines this past week for another topless Instagram post, this time posing for Harper’s Bazaar and showing off her unshaven underarms.

She quoted herself in the caption, saying: “Give women the opportunity to be whatever they want and as multifaceted as they can be.”

