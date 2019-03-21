Emily Ratajkowski Is a 50 Foot Tall Woman in White Underwear and Nikes for Drink Babe Wine Ad

Emily Ratajkowski’s latest photo shoot was inspired by the 1958 horror sci-fi film “Attack of the 50 Foot Woman.”

The model-slash-actress took to Instagram today to share her new campaign for Drink Babe canned rosé. She captioned a photo of herself towering over a Los Angeles highway clad in underwear and sneakers, “Attack of the 50 FT Emrata.”

The 27-year-old “Gone Girl” actress is wearing a white underwear set paired with retro Nike Classic Cortez Premium sneakers in Team Orange in the shot, which will be appearing on billboards in cities across the U.S.

You can pick up Ratajkowsk’s vibrant leather kicks, which were first introduced as a running shoe back in 1972, for $90. The style is also available in gray, black and rose gold, dusty pink and white and dark red.

