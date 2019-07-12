Sign up for our newsletter today!

Emily Ratajkowski Rocks a ’90s Hairdo With Her Go-To Adidas Sneakers

By Allie Fasanella
Emily Ratajkowski’s Body-Confident Style
Emily Ratajkowski’s Body-Confident Style
Emily Ratajkowski’s Body-Confident Style
Emily Ratajkowski’s Body-Confident Style
Despite New York City’s scorching heat these days, Emily Ratajkowski was spotted looking cool-as-can-be in a sultry summer look in Manhattan Thursday.

The 28-year-old model-slash-actress showed off a strappy purple, red, black and white printed cowl neck midi dress from Réalisation Par paired with her go-to favorite white leather and suede Adidas Samba sneakers.

Réalisation Par's Capulet Dress, emily ratajkowski, white leather and suede adidas samba sneakers, Medea Hanna Bag
Emily Ratajkowski wearing Réalisation Par’s Capulet dress with white leather and suede Adidas Samba sneakers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ratajkowski, who recently returned home after vacationing in Spain, accessorized with a red leather croc-embossed Medea Hanna bag and an assortment of jewelry including gold layered necklaces, oversize hoop earrings, a ring and a bracelet. She also donned a gold watch and cat-eye tortoiseshell-frame sunglasses courtesy of Linda Farrow. A ’90s-inspired updo pulled things together.

Réalisation Par's Capulet Dress, emily ratajkowski, white leather and suede adidas samba sneakers, Medea Hanna Bag
Emily Ratajkowsk accessorizes with a red croc-embossed Medea Hanna bag and an assortment of jewelry.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Gone Girl” actress loves these white Adidas sneakers and frequently steps out in the classic low-top style boasting a gum sole and the brand’s signature 3-Stripes.

Emily Ratajkowskii, adidas samba sneakers in white
A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski wearing classic white leather and suede Adidas Samba sneakers, a style she’s seen sporting regularly.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

