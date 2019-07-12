Emily Ratajkowski Rocks a ’90s Hairdo With Her Go-To Adidas Sneakers

Despite New York City’s scorching heat these days, Emily Ratajkowski was spotted looking cool-as-can-be in a sultry summer look in Manhattan Thursday.

The 28-year-old model-slash-actress showed off a strappy purple, red, black and white printed cowl neck midi dress from Réalisation Par paired with her go-to favorite white leather and suede Adidas Samba sneakers.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing Réalisation Par’s Capulet dress with white leather and suede Adidas Samba sneakers CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ratajkowski, who recently returned home after vacationing in Spain, accessorized with a red leather croc-embossed Medea Hanna bag and an assortment of jewelry including gold layered necklaces, oversize hoop earrings, a ring and a bracelet. She also donned a gold watch and cat-eye tortoiseshell-frame sunglasses courtesy of Linda Farrow. A ’90s-inspired updo pulled things together.

Emily Ratajkowsk accessorizes with a red croc-embossed Medea Hanna bag and an assortment of jewelry. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Gone Girl” actress loves these white Adidas sneakers and frequently steps out in the classic low-top style boasting a gum sole and the brand’s signature 3-Stripes.

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski wearing classic white leather and suede Adidas Samba sneakers, a style she’s seen sporting regularly. CREDIT: Shutterstock

