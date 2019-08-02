Sign up for our newsletter today!

Emily Ratajkowski Continues Her Love of Dresses With Sneakers in a Look That’s Simple & Chic

By Allie Fasanella
Emily Ratajkowski’s Style Evolution
Emily Ratajkowski was snapped looking stylish while taking her dog on a stroll yesterday in New York.

The 28-year-old model-actress wore a monochromatic white summer look during a walk with her pup Colombo. She was photographed at a dog park in a flattering ivory ribbed cotton dress paired with white Adidas sneakers.

Emily Ratajkowski, the line by k harper dress, adidas white sneakers
Emrata walks her dog Colombo wearing a white stretchy ribbed-cotton dress with white Adidas sneakers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Lying and Stealing” actress’ stretchy midi dress featuring pearlized shell buttons down the front is from The Line By K and comes with a price tag of $130. She accessorized her ensemble with a Hayward metallic python mini tote bag, round sunglasses, earrings and layered necklaces including Jennifer Meyer’s popular “Good Luck” design.

Emily Ratajkowski, The Line by K Harper Dress, white adidas sneakers,
Emily Ratajkowski seated on a bench at a dog park in NYC on Aug 1.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The swimwear designer was clearly feeling her outfit for the day since she took to Instagram to share a candid photo of herself on the street with her 23.7 million followers. “We’re into you, August,” she simply captioned the shot.

We’re into you, August. @splashnews

