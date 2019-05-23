Emily Ratajkowski’s Adorable Puppy Is the Perfect Accessory for Her All-White Outfit

Emily Ratajkowski took her puppy for a walk on the streets of New York yesterday — and her style was on point, too.

The 27-year-old went with a monochromatic look in head-to-toe white. She sported a cropped ribbed tank top with high-waisted, straight-leg jeans.

Emily Ratajkowski and her dog Colombo out for a walk in New York on May 22. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the “I Feel Pretty” actress went with all-white, low-cut sneakers that featured a ridged outsole, a knit upper and toggle detailing at the laces.

A close-up look at EmRata’s sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

EmRata and husband, actor Sebastian Bear-McClard, adopted Colombo this month. She walked him on a thick, rainbow-striped leash.

While Ratajkowski may be best known for her work as a model, she is an established designer, having launched Inamorata in 2017. The brand began with swimwear before expanding into athleisure and lingerie as well.

Emily Ratajkowski carrying her puppy Colombo. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The influencer is known for her street style prowess, frequently choosing pieces from her own label. When it comes to footwear, she tends to favor casual styles — counting sneakers from Adidas, Nike and Fila among her picks.

Ratajkowski was among the many celebrities to hit the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala this month. She dazzled in a embellished Dundas dress with sheer detailing and a risqué cut out at the midriff. A feathered headpiece capped off the bold look, which was inspired by Cher.

Emily Ratajkowski wears Dundas at the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Shutterstock

