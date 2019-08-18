Emily Ratajkowski’s Chic Dog Walking Look Includes a Crop Top & Adidas Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski continued her streak of stylish dog walking looks yesterday while out in New York’s SoHo neighborhood with pup Colombo.

The 28-year-old model wore a blush crop top with baggy green pants.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing green pants, a crop top and Adidas Samba sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the swimwear designer went with Adidas Samba sneakers, one of her go-to off-duty shoe styles. Born on the soccer field, the kicks feature a soft leather upper with suede overlays and a rubber outsole. Fwrd.com has the sneakers — though not in the same colorway Ratajkowski chose — for a retail price of $90.

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s Adidas Samba sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

The “I Feel Pretty” actress pulled together her look with layered necklaces, a pair of gold-rimmed sunglasses and a black mini bag.

When it comes to personal style, Ratajkowski is a big fan of sneakers. Aside from her Sambas, the “Lying and Stealing” star frequently wears the Veja Esplar, the Nike Classic Cortez and the Nike Air Vapormax 97. For appearances on the red carpet or other dressier occasions, she gravitates toward styles from designer shoe labels such as Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman.

Emily Ratajkowski walking dog Colombo in New York’s SoHo neighborhood on Aug. 17. CREDIT: Splash News

Although Ratajkowski doesn’t have a deal with a shoe brand, she’s busy in the fashion space. In addition to runway appearances for houses like Dolce & Gabbana and Versace, the A-lister has her own women’s apparel and swimwear brand, Inamorata.

Click through the gallery to see more of Emily Ratajkowski’s most body-confident style.

Watch the video below to see Hailey Baldwin discuss her street style.

Want more?

Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off the Architectural Heel Trend With Midi Skirt

Emily Ratajkowski Continues Her Love of Dresses With Sneakers in a Look That’s Simple & Chic

Emily Ratajkowski Makes an Oversize Shirt-Dress & Dad Shoes Look Chic With the Right Accessories