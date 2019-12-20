Sign up for our newsletter today!

Emily Ratajkowski Decorates Christmas Tree in Her Favorite Sneakers

By Claudia Miller
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski is getting into the holiday spirit with a little help from a furry friend. The model took to Instagram yesterday to share a sneak peek of her Christmas tree alongside her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and their dog Colombo.

Ratajkowski kept it cool in a tie-dye T-shirt and a set of white jeans with a black belt. For footwear, the 28-year-old continued her laid back vibe in a set of all-white low-top sneakers.

In the photo, her dog is also rocking a festive piece: a fuzzy lumberjack-style red plaid hat. EmRata jokingly captioned the post: “On a scale of 1-10 how much does Colombo hate his hat?”

Ratajkowski has an affinity for a good pair of white sneakers. The “We Are Your Friends” star owns many pairs of the clean style from brands like Adidas, Veja and Reebok.

Emily Ratajkowski, abs, crop top, street style, celebrity style, Adidas samba sneakers, Model Emily Ratajkowski, wearing green khakis and crop top, walks home from lunch with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and their dog Colombo in Soho in New York CityPictured: Emily RatajkowskiRef: SPL5109764 170819 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 56567623photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Emily Ratajkowski wearing green pants, a crop top and Adidas Samba sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News
Emily Ratajkowski, veja sneakers, legs, celebrity style, colombo, steps out New York with her dogPictured: Emily RatajkowskiRef: SPL5093383 240519 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Emily Ratajkowski takes her dog for a walk while in Veja sneakers and daisy dukes on May 24 in New York.
CREDIT: Splash News
Emily Ratajkowski street style
Emily Ratajkowski wearing Reebok sneakers, Oct. 2018.
CREDIT: Splash
emily ratajkowski, sneakers, sheer dress
Emily Ratajkowski spotted in New York in a sheer yellow dress and white sneakers, July 2018.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of Emily Ratajkowski’s looks from her style evolution.

