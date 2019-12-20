Emily Ratajkowski Decorates Christmas Tree in Her Favorite Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski is getting into the holiday spirit with a little help from a furry friend. The model took to Instagram yesterday to share a sneak peek of her Christmas tree alongside her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and their dog Colombo.
Ratajkowski kept it cool in a tie-dye T-shirt and a set of white jeans with a black belt. For footwear, the 28-year-old continued her laid back vibe in a set of all-white low-top sneakers.
In the photo, her dog is also rocking a festive piece: a fuzzy lumberjack-style red plaid hat. EmRata jokingly captioned the post: “On a scale of 1-10 how much does Colombo hate his hat?”
Ratajkowski has an affinity for a good pair of white sneakers. The “We Are Your Friends” star owns many pairs of the clean style from brands like Adidas, Veja and Reebok.
