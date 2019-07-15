Emily Ratajkowski Wears Iconic Air Max 97s to Model Her Own Clothing Brand Inamorata

Following Emily Ratajkowski’s street style, it’s clear she’s a fan of rocking sneakers with dresses and skirts. Just last week, the 28-year-old model-turned-actress hit the streets of NYC in a midi dress and her favorite white Adidas Sambas.

Today, Ratajkowski showed off a typical outfit you might see her in on her brand Inamorata’s Instagram page, which boasts almost 500k followers. The snap sees the “Lying and Stealing” star modeling her label’s “Venice” crop top in sea green with a ’90s-inspired “Topanga” midi skirt in the same summery hue.

She paired retro Nike Air Max 97 QS sneakers in silver, which are now sold out, with her look. The iconic style, which originally sold for $180, comes with a leather and knit upper, a lace-up front, a padded collar and Air Max cushioning.

Recently, Ratajkowski was snapped walking her dog in another skintight two-piece set in the same shade of greenish-blue from her clothing and swim brand.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing an Inamorata mint cropped tank and bike shorts with white Adidas Samba sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

