Emily Blunt’s Neon Pink and Lime Green Dress Looks Like a Piece of Candy

Emily Blunt’s whimsical fashion sense continues at the start of the 2019 awards season. The actress was on hand for an event in Palm Springs, Calif., today looking like she stepped out of the Willy Wonka chocolate factory.

Blunt’s fanciful Roksanda dress was dusted in neon pink and green hues through an ombre effect. Between the puffed sleeves and pleats, Blunt’s brunch attire looked like an edible piece of candy. Plus, she completed the ensemble with matching bright pink Brian Atwood block-heeled sandals .

Emily Blunt wearing Brian Atwood heels and a Roksanda dress at Variety ’s Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors to Watch brunch in Palm Springs. CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Blunt attended Variety’s Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors to Watch brunch during the 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival where she was honored with the Creative Impact in Acting Award, celebrating her performances in “A Quiet Place” and Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns.”

The actress has since received a Golden Globe nomination for “Mary Poppins Returns” as well as SAG Award nods for both roles.

