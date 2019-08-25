Emily Blunt Takes On Summer’s Hot Neon Trend in Two-Tone Sandals

Emily Blunt put her own twist on one of summer’s biggest trends: neon.

The 36-year-old showed off her sartorial chops yesterday at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif., where she promoted “Jungle Cruise” alongside co-star Dwayne Johnson.

Blunt sported a lacy, floral-printed Monique Lhuillier dress with Carbon and Hyde jewelry. The “Devil Wears Prada” actress incorporated a neon pop to the feminine look with her footwear, opting for two-tone Sophia Webster fall ’19 sandals.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt arrive at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif. on Aug. 24. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Dwayne Johnson (L) and Emily Blunt’s shoes. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Called the Rosalind, the bubblegum-colored patent leather sandals have a minimalistic, 3-strap silhouette with a 3.5-inch stiletto heel and padded insoles for added comfort. They’re available at Net-a-Porter.com for $395.

Sophia Webster Rosalind two-tone sandals. CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

Neon has been arguably the biggest color palette this summer. After appearing on spring ’19 runways of brands like Prabal Gurung and Off-White, it carried over into the streets this season, spurred on by stars like Rihanna, Elle Fanning and Ellie Goulding.

Meanwhile, Johnson wore a striped shirt with warm hues of pink, yellow and orange — the perfect match to Blunt’s bold sandals as well as to the floral patterns in her dress. The Under Armour partner completed his look with olive green pants and gray, suedelike shoes.

