Emily Blunt Turns Heads in a Bright, Sheer Orange Gown on the AACTA International Awards Red Carpet

Emily Blunt arrives in a bright orange gown at the AACTA International Awards in Los Angeles, Jan. 4.

Emily Blunt had heads turning last night as she arrived at the 8th annual AACTA (Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts) International Awards in Los Angeles.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress wore a bright-orange Elie Saab dress that featured floral embroidery, a trailing one-shoulder cape, and a sheer panel on top that revealed a coordinated cut-out bustier. Though the floor-length skirt covered her shoes, she opted for heels by Tabitha Simmons.

Emily Blunt arrives in a bright-orange gown at the AACTA International Awards in Los Angeles, Jan. 4. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Blunt was accompanied by her equally eye-catching husband, John Krasinski, for the event. Krasinski went for a clean look of a black suit with a thin tie and dress shoes.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski arrive at the AACTA International Awards in Los Angeles, Jan. 4. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards are held annually in Los Angeles and celebrate the year’s best in film and TV.

Blunt was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “A Quiet Place.” Krasinski was also nominated for Best Screenplay for the same film alongside partners Scott Beck and Bryan Woods

Other stars who were at the event included Rami Malek, Glen Close and Nicole Kidman, who won Best Supporting Actress for “Boy Erased.” Kidman wowed in a black gown with a ruffled white V-neck top.

Nicole Kidman arrives in a black and white gown at the AACTA International Awards in Los Angeles, Jan. 4. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She paired the look with a set of black strappy sandals and a black clutch.

