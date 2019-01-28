Emily Blunt Wore $120 Sam Edelman Heels to the 2019 SAG Awards

Emily Blunt accepted the award for Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role for “A Quiet Place” at the SAG Awards last night and she looked like a million bucks while doing it.

With her dapper husband John Krasinski by her side, the British “Mary Poppins Returns” star hit the red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles looking pretty in pink in a glittering gown featuring dramatic sleeves courtesy of Michael Kors Collection. For footwear, she opted for a surprisingly affordable style from Sam Edelman.

Emily Blunt wearing a glittering pink Michael Kors gown with Sam Edelman’s Yaro block heel sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Blunt wore Edelman’s classic $120 Yaro block heeled sandals in silver leather underneath her dazzling gown. The strappy sandals come with a 4-inch heel and are available in various other colors and materials such as Rose Snake Print, Pink Peony Suede and White Multi Floral. The 35-year-old actress pulled her glamorous ensemble together with a silver Jimmy Choo clutch and Forevermark jewels.

Emily Blunt wearing a sparkly pink Michael Kors Collection gown with dramatic ruffled sleeves. CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

When Blunt took the stage to accept her statue, her husband, who co-wrote and directed the film, was brought to tears by her speech.”I’m going to share this completely with my husband John Krasinski because this entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly,” she told the crowd.

For more of the best fashion from the 25th annual SAG Awards, check out the gallery.

