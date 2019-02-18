Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Twin in Tuxedos at the Writers Guild Awards

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski opted for twinning looks at the 71st Annual Writers Guild of America Awards in New York City on Sunday night.

The pair hit the red carpet for the event, where Krasinski was nominated for Best Original Screenplay for his hit movie “A Quiet Place,” in matching black tuxedos. The “Marry Poppins Returns” star wore a black baroque print Dolce & Gabbana suit featuring an oversized ruffled bow tie with black satin Jimmy Choo heels.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski both wearing suits at the 2019 Writer’s Guild Awards in NYC. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The pointy-toed pumps boasted a strap with a sparkly crystal-embellished buckle. The 35-year-old Brit, who shares two daughters with the former “Office” star, completed her look with a bold Jacob and Co. ring and a bright pink lip.

Emily Blunt wearing a black Dolce & Gabbana baroque print suit with Jimmy Choo heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old actor complemented his wife in his own black tux. He wore a velvet blazer over a white button-down shirt, black pants and classic black patent dress shoes.

A close-up look at Emily Blunt’s black satin Jimmy Choo heels featuring a pointy toe and an embellished ankle-strap. CREDIT: Splash

