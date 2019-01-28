Everybody’s Talking About Emily Blunt’s SAG Awards Dress That Got Roasted on Twitter

The critics have given Emily Blunt stellar reviews throughout award season. Tonight in L.A., her fellow artists honored her too — recognizing her as Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her part in “A Quiet Place” at the SAG Awards.

Though her work onscreen scored plenty of cheers, Twitter had plenty of jeers for her look on the silver carpet.

Alongside her husband, John Krasinski, she arrived in a pink custom peony crystal-embroidered ruffle gown by Michael Kors Collection. There was a hint of a silver sandal under the pink hem. We named it among the best dressed of the night.

But Twitter erupted with a different opinion and comments that were quite blunt.

“How do we feel about Emily Blunt’s dress? Honestly I think it looks like a vulva vest 😬🙊 but everyone else seems to like it,” @angrynectarine tweeted, referring to pink ruffles that cascaded around her shoulders and bodice.

Comments truly got hammy, in fact, one observer said it looked like a piece of pork. “i really love emily but that dress reminds me of a ham,” tweeted @slayingstana.

Another user compared her to an animated character from “The Jetsons.” @DramaMamaFama wrote: “Did Emily Blunt dress like Judy Jetson on purpose?”

Someone thought Blunt’s look reminded looked a doll. “I had a Polly-Pocket with the same exact dress,” @ddelplato quipped.

The Michael Kors Collection number inspired a home makeover for another observer. “My takeaway from Emily Blunt’s dress and winning a SAG is that I now want bathroom tiles in this color palette,” tweeted @myrajoloya.

See more celebrity arrivals at the SAG Awards.

