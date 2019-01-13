Sign up for our newsletter today!

Emily Blunt Flatters Her Legs in Floral Altuzzara Set and Soaring Pink Sandals

By Ella Chochrek
Emily Blunt’s fashion sense is practically perfect in every way.

The 35-year-old looked chic in a floral outfit and heels as she stepped out to a “Mary Poppins Returns” question-and-answer session in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Blunt sported an Altuzzara spring ’19 look that was all about the legs. She paired a cropped royal blue sweater with yellow, white and lavender floral detailing with a matching skirt. The skirt, which cut just below the star’s knee, featured button detailing.

Emily Blunt, celebrity style, altuzarra, sandals, 'Mary Poppins Returns' Deadline Screening, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jan 2019
Emily Blunt at a “Mary Poppins Returns” event in Los Angeles on Jan. 12.
For footwear, the “Devil Wears Prada” actress chose pink block-heeled sandals. The stylish sandals strapped at the ankles and showed off a pale pink pedicure.

emily blunt, strappy sandals, celebrity style, celebrity shoe style, pedicure
A closer look at Emily Blunt’s strappy sandals.
The mother-of-two wore her blond locks down, accessorizing with delicate gold earrings.

Blunt — who earned a Golden Globe in 2007 for her role in “Gideon’s Daughter” — was nominated for Mary Poppins at last Sunday’s awards ceremony.

She hit the red carpet alongside husband John Krasinski while clad in a glamorous Alexander McQueen gown and strappy metallic sandals.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, golden globe awards, red carpet, celebrity style
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at the Golden Globes on Jan. 6.
The “Into the Woods” star is expected to appear at tonight’s Critics’ Choice Awards, where she is up for two honors: best actress and best actress in a comedy, both for her work in “Mary Poppins Returns.”

