Emily Blunt Flatters Her Legs in Floral Altuzzara Set and Soaring Pink Sandals

Emily Blunt’s fashion sense is practically perfect in every way.

The 35-year-old looked chic in a floral outfit and heels as she stepped out to a “Mary Poppins Returns” question-and-answer session in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Blunt sported an Altuzzara spring ’19 look that was all about the legs. She paired a cropped royal blue sweater with yellow, white and lavender floral detailing with a matching skirt. The skirt, which cut just below the star’s knee, featured button detailing.

Emily Blunt at a “Mary Poppins Returns” event in Los Angeles on Jan. 12. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the “Devil Wears Prada” actress chose pink block-heeled sandals. The stylish sandals strapped at the ankles and showed off a pale pink pedicure.

A closer look at Emily Blunt’s strappy sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The mother-of-two wore her blond locks down, accessorizing with delicate gold earrings.

Blunt — who earned a Golden Globe in 2007 for her role in “Gideon’s Daughter” — was nominated for Mary Poppins at last Sunday’s awards ceremony.

She hit the red carpet alongside husband John Krasinski while clad in a glamorous Alexander McQueen gown and strappy metallic sandals.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at the Golden Globes on Jan. 6. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Into the Woods” star is expected to appear at tonight’s Critics’ Choice Awards, where she is up for two honors: best actress and best actress in a comedy, both for her work in “Mary Poppins Returns.”

Click through the gallery to see Emily Blunt’s “Mary Poppins Returns” press tour style.

Want more?

Emily Blunt Turns Heads in a Bright, Sheer Orange Gown on the AACTA International Awards Red Carpet

Emily Blunt’s Neon Pink and Lime Green Dress Looks Like a Piece of Candy

Emily Blunt Is a Master at Mixing Patterns for ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ Event