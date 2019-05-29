Elton John’s Most Fabulous Shoe Style Through the Years

There’s no denying it: Elton John’s over-the-top style, both on and off stage, has long held major cultural influence.

With the star’s biopic, “Rocketman,” slated for U.S. release on May 31, we’re taking a walk down yellow brick road to look back at some of his most fabulous shoe moments over the years.

In the 1970s, the singer often hit the stage in festive winged shoes. For instance, he performed onstage for the 1971 “Aquarius” TV program wearing a bold red jumpsuit with wing-adorned white lace-up shoes. In “Rocketman,” Taron Egerton portrays John clad in the same shoe style.

Elton John, wearing white shoes with wings, performs on the “Aquarius” TV program in 1971. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Tiny Dancer” hitmaker pulled off a trippy — and very memorable — moment at a 1975 performance where he wore massive combat boots. Somewhat akin to clown shoes, the massive boots created the illusion of John being much taller than he actually was.

Elton John performs in crazy combat boots in 1975. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Another stylish look came in 1992. The five-time Grammy winner performed in a blue leatherlike jacket, printed pants and black boots with gold embellishment.

Elton John in embellished boots and printed pants in 1992. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Most recently, the rock star turned heads at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival photo call for “Rocketman” in a powder blue suit and embellished white Gucci sneakers. He accessorized with blue glasses that had crystal stars on the frames.

Elton John in Gucci sneakers at the “Rocketman” photo call. CREDIT: Shutterstock

