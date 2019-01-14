Elsie Fisher Embraces Menswear Inspo With Bow-Embellished Suit and Brogues at Critics’ Choice Awards

“Eight Grade” star Elsie Fisher suited up for the Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., tonight. The 15-year-old actress, who took home the Best Young Actor honor, chose a whimsical menswear look complete with a bow tie for the special occasion.

Fisher dressed in a black suit adorned with bows by designer Thom Browne. For footwear, she wore a pair of black patent leather bow-embellished brogues to match. A smokey eye, a messy ponytail and a black mini bag pulled her avant-garde ensemble together.

Elsie Fisher wearing a black bow-embellished Thom Browne suit with matching patent leather brogues. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Fisher was nominated for the Bo Burnham-directed film along with Thomasin McKenzie, Ed Oxenbould, Millicent Simmonds, Amandla Stenberg and Sunny Suljic. The “Despicable Me” actress also won a Gotham Independent Film Award for Breakthrough Actor for the same role last year.

A close-up look at Elsie Fisher wearing black patent leather lace-up brogues featuring bows on the toes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The starlet wore a bespoke Kenzo red velvet suit with matching Longchamp booties to the Golden Globes last week.

Elsie Fisher accepting the award for Best Young Actor for “Eight Grade” at the 24th Critics’ Choice Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

