Elsa Hosk Models a Pink Cocktail Dress Covered in Stars + Feathers With Pointed Teal Pumps

Elsa Hosk found the perfect New Year’s Eve today.

The Victoria’s Secret model posed in a pink minidress from Attico featuring a halter-neck top with a paneled glittering-star cutout top and a feathered skirt from the brand’s spring ’20 collection; it retails for $3,995 at ModaOperandi.com. Hosk matched the dress to a pair of d’Orsay teal satin pointed-toe pumps.

She shared the photos on Instagram and captioned the post: “Almost New Years do you guys have a resolution?”

The dress was shown in September during the brand’s presentation for its spring collection, and it was styled with a similar pair of pointed-toe heels.

Look from Attico spring ’20 presentation. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Attico

The 31-year-old is a fan of sharing her latest ensembles on the social media app with her 5.9 million followers. Earlier this week, she showed off her after-Christmas look consisting of a furry coat, light wash jeans and black crocodile knee-high boots with a square toe.

Square-toe shoes made FN’s list of the top 10 trends of 2019; the silhouette appeared as part of a ’90s-inspired revitalization in the fashion world from runways to street style.

