Elle Fanning Wows at Cannes in This 1950s-Inspired Dior Look That Took 450 Hours to Make

Elle Fanning has been making waves with her style throughout the Cannes Film Festival — but it’s her latest look that has everyone talking.

The 21-year-old hit the red carpet at the “Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood” premiere yesterday wearing a 1950s-inspired Dior look.

Elle Fanning attends the “Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood” premiere on May 21. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Fanning’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The ensemble consisted of an ivory silk organza blouse with puff sleeves and a flowing, night-blue tulle skirt. Both pieces were custom-designed for the A-lister by Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Fanning’s look pays homage to the ’50s “New Look” silhouette pioneered by Christian Dior. The outfit took 450 hours of labor to complete and featured a whopping 50 meters of tulle.

For footwear, the “Maleficent” star went with crisscross pumps that had a pointed silhouette and a stiletto heel.

The “Super 8” actress capped off her ensemble with a cannage-inspired hat made by milliner Stephen Jones.

Fanning’s vintage look drew comparisons to old Hollywood starlets aplenty — particularly Grace Kelly, to whom she bears more than a passing resemblance.

Grace Kelly in a promotional photo from “To Catch A Thief” (1955). CREDIT: Shutterstock

Both as an actress and later as a princess, Kelly frequently sported Dior’s creations. While stars today are often spotted in casual looks off-duty, the “Dial M for Murder” star was pulled together offscreen — favoring the same silhouette Fanning went with yesterday. Kelly’s wardrobe from the French label is currently being displayed at the Christian Dior Museum in Granville, France, through November.

Grace Kelly in 1956. CREDIT: Shutterstock

