Elle Fanning Is Taller Than Everyone in 6-Inch Heels on the Red Carpet at Cannes Film Festival

Elle Fanning at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of 'The Dead Don't Die.'

Cannes Film Festival kicked off with the festival’s youngest jury member, Elle Fanning, dressed to the nines.

The 21-year-old actress chose a peach gown from Gucci with structured shoulders and a draped cape and bodice for her arrival on the red carpet in Cannes, France. She accessorized with jewels from Chopard.

Elle Fanning at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of “The Dead Don’t Die.” CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elle Fanning at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of “The Dead Don’t Die.” CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up view of Elle Fanning’s heels at the Cannes Film Festival. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, Fanning wore the highest of heels that boosted her frame, which is believed to be 5-foot-9; they were nude leather shoes by Gucci that featured a 2.5-inch platform and a soaring 6-inch heel. The pumps retail for $1,100.

The “Maleficent” star joins eight other industry members to sit on this year’s Cannes Film Festival jury, which decides the award winners for the festival.

Related Kering's Tax Probe Considered as Benchmark Is the Gucci Ban Over After Blackface Controversy? Snoop Dogg Wants to Know Kering Agrees to Pay 1.25 Billion Euros to Settle Gucci Tax Dispute

Gucci platform pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mytheresa

Fanning joined her fellow jurors earlier today for a photocall. She wore a black and white outfit from Dior Haute Couture complete with pointed-toe PVC kitten heel sling-backs from the brand.

Elle Fanning at a jury photocall during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival CREDIT: Shutterstock

Fanning has starred in movies such as “We Bought A Zoo” and “The Beguiled.” She also signed with L’Oreal back in 2017 to serve as a brand ambassador.

Want more?

Elle Fanning and Storm Reid Twin in These Shiny Mules at Prada’s Resort Fashion Show