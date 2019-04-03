Sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning Show Off Their Personalities With Very Different Looks at ‘Teen Spirit’ Premiere

Dakota Fanning showed up for the premiere of her little sister Elle Fanning’s new drama “Teen Spirit” at the ArcLight theater in Hollywood, Calif., last night. The sisters posed on the purple carpet together in very different looks — yet both came with bow details.

Dakota, 25, showed off a classic LBD courtesy of Prada featuring an embellished bow at the neck paired with sky-high black patent platform sandals. The chunky style seamlessly complemented her minidress while adding some height to her petite frame. The “Alienist” actress also carried a nearly $2,000 Prada Margit top handle bag.

Dakota (L) and Elle Fanning attend the premiere of “Teen Spirit” at the ArcLight in Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Elle, 20, shined in a hot-pink Rodarte fall ’19 gown boasting a lace overlay and floral detailing. A matching Barbie-pink headband adorned with a bow and Tiffany & Co. jewelry pulled her premiere look together. Both girls receive help from celebrity stylist Samantha McMillen, who also works with “Captain Marvel” star Brie Larson.

A closer look at Dakota Fanning wearing sky-high black patent leather sandals featuring a chunky platform. CREDIT: Shutterstock

