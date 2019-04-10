‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Ella Balinska Says Your Festival Sandals Need to Look Instagram-Friendly

Ella Balinska, who stars in the upcoming “Charlie’s Angels” reboot co-starring Kristen Stewart and Naomi Scott, hosted Teva’s annual Festival Styling Suite at Palihouse in West Hollywood, Calif., on Monday.

FN caught up with the British actress to talk about her red carpet style, whom she’s excited to see perform at Coachella and, of course, Teva’s festival collection.

Ella Balinska poses by a selection of her favorite Teva styles. CREDIT: Michael Simon

“There’s a really great range. It’s not specifically tailored to one type of style. You can go to a festival looking a whole lot of ways,” the 22-year-old said with a laugh. “Especially with me — I like things that are quite tactile. I really like things that have quite hard functionality and that are comfortable.” Balinska dressed in a black T-shirt with black pants by Off-White and the brand’s Flatform Universal sandal in black.

Ella Balinska CREDIT: Michael Simon

“These are perfect,” she said of the Flatform Universal, which retails for $60 and comes in various colorways. “They’re my look, and what’s so great about them is that they literally do transform into loads of things. I’ve got on these kind of loose Off-White trousers, but I could put on a pair of shorts and still look cute. “That’s what’s really important to me,” she continued, “and it’s gotta look Instagram-friendly.”

Styles from Teva’s festival collection for spring ’19. CREDIT: Michael Simon

Styles from Teva’s festival collection for spring ’19. CREDIT: Michael Simon

Balinska shared that she normally will wear a boot to festivals, but since she’s in L.A., she figured she might as well sport something more breathable and aligned with Cali’s warm weather. “I like clean shapes, clean lines … it’s really well-made, it has an amazing sole, amazing durability, and it’s black and white — I love black and white,” the “Run Sweetheart Run” actress said when talking about the Flatform.

Vanity Fair Oscar party. Ella Balinska wearing Valentino at theOscar party. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Comfort is important to Balinska, who works with stylist Jason Bolden, so that’s why she’s a fan of Teva. The starlet even wore biker boots underneath her Valentino Couture gown at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar party. “It’s not about making a statement; it’s kind of who I am,” she said.

So what will Balinska be wearing come Coachella time? That has yet to be seen, but we do know whom’s she’s excited to watch perform live. “I am so looking forward to seeing Jaden Smith, Billie Eilish, Childish Gambino. Genuinely, when I looked at the lineup this year, I was like, ‘This is poppin’!’ Ariana Grande …”

Charlie Carballo contributed to this story.

