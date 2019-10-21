Elizabeth Chambers Hammer Is No Basic High Heel Girl on the Red Carpet

Elizabeth Chambers Hammer celebrates the launch of Malone Souliers' red carpet capsule collection at Eric Buterbaugh Floral on Oct. 17, 2019 in L.A.

“I love a heel, I’m not a flat girl,” said Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, who was in good company with shoe designer Mary Alice Malone at the launch of her red carpet collection.

The red carpet fixture celebrated the Malone Souliers founder’s line for the 2020 awards season on Thursday in Los Angeles wearing the creative director’s mules featuring flattering curves on the side and bow embellishments that coordinated with the bows on her dress straps.

Elizabeth Chambers Hammer celebrates the launch of Malone Souliers’ red carpet capsule collection at Eric Buterbaugh Floral on Oct. 17, 2019 in L.A. CREDIT: Courtesy of Malone Souliers

Elizabeth has been a fan of the luxury label’s footwear for nearly 6 years. The TV personality said it was love at first sight when she wore the Maury pump, describing it as “different and edgy and still classic.”

“I feel like with every dress, you choose an amazing gown, you choose an amazing look and then everybody just chooses a really basic strappy style or a pump,” she added. “Her designs are also so extensive, she doesn’t stop with one.”

Armie Hammer and attend the screening of “Hotel Mumbai” on March 17, 2019 in New York. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Elizabeth knows plenty about the importance of a standout shoe and style moment. She shared that alongside her husband, actor Armie Hammer, they used to coordinate their looks together, but over the years their synchronicity became intuitive.

“We used to kind of coordinate, and then I was really focused on what I was doing and [Armie] was focused on what he was doing, and then it weirdly always works — it’s so strange,” she explained. “I guess that’s what happens when you’re together for 13 years — you have some subconscious thing; if we’re not matching, then we strangely complement each other still. It’s freaky how it works.”

Mary Alice Malone (L) and Elizabeth Chambers Hammer celebrate the launch of Malone Souliers’ red carpet capsule collection at Eric Buterbaugh Floral on Oct. 17, 2019 in L.A. CREDIT: Courtesy of Malone Souliers

In addition to the red carpet collection, Malone also debuted her men’s line, which featured refined loafers done in woven patterns and crystal embellishments.

Malone launched her line in 2014 with Roy Luwolt, former co-founder and CEO. Malone left the company in July 2018 and returned last December. Sales for spring ’19 were up 176 percent compared with fall ’18, according to the company.

The Malone Souliers Red Carpet Capsule Collection at Eric Buterbaugh Floral on Oct. 17, 2019 in L.A. CREDIT: Courtesy of Malone Souliers

The Malone Souliers Red Carpet Capsule Collection at Eric Buterbaugh Floral on Oct. 17, 2019 in L.A. CREDIT: Courtesy of Malone Souliers

Mary Alice Malone celebrates the launch of Malone Souliers’ red carpet capsule collection at Eric Buterbaugh Floral on Oct. 17, 2019 in L.A. CREDIT: Courtesy of Malone Souliers

(L-R): Mary Alice Malone, Eric Buterbaugh and Elizabeth Chambers Hammer attend the launch of the Malone Souliers’ red carpet capsule collection at Eric Buterbaugh Floral on Oct. 17, 2019 in L.A. CREDIT: Courtesy of Malone Souliers

Want more?

First Look: 3 Malone Souliers Runway Collabs That Will Surprise You

Celine, Nike X Sacai, Malone Souliers Launches Men’s + More at Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring 2020

Malone Souliers Co-Founder Mary Alice Malone Is Back at the Brand, Taking It Into New Territory