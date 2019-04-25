Sign up for our newsletter today!

Elizabeth Berkley, Brad Goreski and More Talk Valentino’s Influence, Supporting Abuse Survivors at Charity Brunch

By Ella Chochrek
Elizabeth Berkley
Elizabeth Berkley
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

There’s no questioning Valentino’s influence on the fashion space.

“[Valentino makes me think of] elegance all the way,” actress Elizabeth Berkley told FN. “Grace and elegance is what I think of with Valentino.”

The “Saved by the Bell” alum was among a sea of celebrities and fashion influencers who came out to the H.E.A.R.T. x Valentino brunch yesterday in Beverly Hills, Calif., which was hosted by the fashion brand to support an organization that aims to help survivors of abuse-related trauma.

Elizabeth Berkley LaurenH.E.A.R.T. X Valentino, 14 Beverly Park, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Apr 2019
Elizabeth Berkley at the H.E.A.R.T. x Valentino event.
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

“When I think of the brand Valentino, I think of innovation,” celebrity stylist Brad Goreski said. “I think of heritage, and I think of luxury.”

Brad GoreskiH.E.A.R.T. X Valentino, 14 Beverly Park, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Apr 2019Wearing Valentino
Brad Goreski at the H.E.A.R.T. x Valentino event.
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The biggest association with Valentino might not be a phrase, though, but a color: red.

Actress Rebecca Gayheart and stylist Amanda Reno both told FN that Valentino makes them think of red.

“I love red, red lipstick or a pop of red,” Gayheart explained. “You don’t really want to do head-to-toe red; it’s a whole other thing.”

Guests also reflected on the charity itself. Berkley connected the work H.E.A.R.T. does with her own charitable actions, which see her going into schools to help build young girls’ self-esteem. Both works, she says, focus on empowerment.

“H.E.A.R.T. and their mission is to provide whatever a child or woman needs who has been abused in any way, from rape or any sort of trauma. Their whole mission — they back it with action, which is why I have supported it for over 12 years,” she said.

Other guests at the event included Rachel Zoe, Louise Roe and Stacy Keibler.

Charlie Carballo contributed to this story.

