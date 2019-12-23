Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union and Family Wear Pajamas and Sneakers in Family Christmas Photo

Dwyane Wade just gave fans a look at his family’s holiday photo.

The former Miami Heat star shared a picture from his trip with Gabrielle Union and his children to Hawaii, where they posed together with their daughter, Kaavia, 1, and his child Zion, 12, from a previous relationship. They’re seen wearing festive pajamas with their own unique shoes. Wade’s other children Zaire, 17, and Xavier, 6, were not pictured.

Both Union and Wade wore red pajamas, while Zion wore black patterned PJs and Kaavia modeled a white festive set. The “Bring It On” star matched her cozy clothes with a pair of red shoes, as did her daughter. Zion opted for maroon Vans Classic Slip-On sneakers; similar colorways retail for $35.

The patriarch of the group topped off the stylish group’s footwear by wearing a pair of iridescent shoes from his own collection, Way of Wade, a collaboration with Chinese brand Li-Ning.

Union also used Instagram to share more photos from the vacation, including one of herself and Zion in more Christmas sweaters.

Li-Ning and Wade joined forces in 2013 and have since created stylish footwear, apparel and sports accessories. Wade also has a collection of stylish and affordable men’s socks from his line Pwky, available at Target now.

Click through the gallery to see more of Gabrielle Union’s shoe style.

Want more?

Dwyane Wade’s New Sock Line Debuts in Fun Prints + Colors

Gabrielle Union Combines Two Major Trends at ‘America’s Got Talent’