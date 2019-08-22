Dwayne Johnson Named Forbes’ Highest-Paid Actor — Here’s How He Earns His Money

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is rolling in the dough.

According to Forbes, Johnson earned $89.4 million between June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019 — making him the highest-paid actor in the world. It was a move from No. 2 to No. 1 for Johnson, who was runner-up to George Clooney on the Forbes list for 2018 with $119 million earned.

Thanks to a combination of acting roles and a sizable Under Armour deal, Johnson has no shortage of funds — take a closer look at how he makes money below:

Movies

The Rock is one of the most bankable actors in Hollywood, collecting enormous eight-figure checks for blockbuster flicks like “Hobbs and Shaw” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” — plus additional royalties. For the upcoming film “Jumanji: The Next Level,” Johnson will reportedly collect a whopping $23.5 million up front. (He’ll also collect 15% of what the film makes.)

TV

In addition to appearing in major films, Johnson has roles on the small screen. He earns $700,000 per episode of HBO’s “Ballers.” The former wrestler also serves as host of “Titan Games,” a game show on NBC.

Under Armour

Johnson has a deal with Under Armour, selling shoes, apparel and headphones under his Project Rock line. Per Forbes, the workout buff earns seven figures in royalties from sales of his UA gear. The partnership is a good fit for both Johnson and the Baltimore-based sportswear giant, as celebrity research brand Spotted ranked it as the No. 1 most valuable celebrity endorsement deal.

