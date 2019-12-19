Dua Lipa Sparkles in a Coral Minidress + Soaring Rose Gold Sandals on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Dua Lipa wore the highest sandals for an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last night.

The pop star sat down for an interview with Fallon at NBC’s New York studios wearing spiky shoes and a glittery minidress.

Lipa’s sparkling dress was designed by Atelier Versace. Covered in crystals throughout, the minidress featured lace accents at the bust and hem.

Dua Lipa wears a Versace minidress and gold sandals on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The “One Kiss” singer accented the look with her shiny rose gold sandals, which featured a platform, a strap at the ankle and a slim stiletto heel. The open-toed silhouette highlighted Lipa’s white pedicure.

A closer look at Dua Lipa’s gold sandals. CREDIT: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Platform shoes are back in a big way for fall ’19, with interpretations by top designers such as Jimmy Choo, Gianvito Rossi and Christian Louboutin. The trend appears on everything from boots to sandals to pumps. Platforms are said to create a feeling of empowerment for the wearer because of their combination of stability and height.

Lipa posted an image of her sparkling look to Instagram this morning, and it appeared her followers were fans of the ensemble. Within a few hours hours of the A-lister’s post, she had racked up nearly 2 million likes.

On the show, the “IDGAF” hit maker talked with Fallon about her first-ever concert. Additional guests on last night’s “Jimmy Fallon” episode included Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt; James Blunt performed.

