Dua Lipa Wraps Strappy Pink Pumps Over Her Silver Pant Legs in London

Dua Lipa tried out one of the season’s most daring trends — strappy heels over pants.

The pop star took to the streets of London today clad in a fuzzy green fleece jacket, a white top and shiny silver pants.

While the look would have been bold even with classic black pumps, Lipa’s shoes were perhaps the most statement-making aspect of the outfit. She layered strappy pink satin pumps from The Attico over her metallic pant legs.

Called the Monia, the shoes come from the Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini fall ’19 collection. In addition to the ankle tie, the pumps have a 4-inch stiletto heel, a pointed toe and a low-cut topline. The Monia retails for $730 on Net-a-porter.com.

The “New Rules” singer accessorized her look with an Off-White checkerboard-print handbag ($1,480 on Ssense.com).

Lipa isn’t the only A-lister who’s worn strappy heels over their pants. Hailey Baldwin tried out the trend in August, layering ankle-tie pumps from Balenciaga over a pair of black trousers.

As Lipa promotes her new album, she’s opted for a sunnier aesthetic than what she’s typically known for, which extends both to her wardrobe and her fresh blond locks. The “Electricity” hit maker has been consistent throughout her career in choosing clothes and shoes from high-end labels, like Saint Laurent and Amina Muaddi.

