Dua Lipa Shows Off Festival Flair in Sweater and Trendy Dad Shoes at British Summertime With Anwar Hadid

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

Dua Lipa , Anwar Hadid, British Summertime, celebrity style, 2019
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid at British Summertime.
CREDIT: Mega

Festival style can be hard to get right, but Dua Lipa seems to have the formula figured out.

The 23-year-old was spotted in a casual, on-trend look as she attended British Summertime yesterday in London’s Hyde Park alongside rumored boyfriend Anwar Hadid, the 20-year-old brother of Bella and Gigi.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 6: Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid watching Lionel Richie at British Summertime, Hyde Park on July 6, 2019 in London, England. 06 Jul 2019 Pictured: Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid. Photo credit: MAR/Capital Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA460751_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid watching Lionel Richie at British Summertime.
CREDIT: MEGA
Lipa sported a loose-fitting, patterned cardigan over a pair of khaki trousers. For footwear, the “New Rules” singer went with Prada Pegasus sneakers, which feature a double-soled platform heel, a lace-up vamp and a nylon and leather upper. The kicks retail for $850 and are available for purchase now on Neiman Marcus’ website.

Prada's Pegasus sneakers.
Prada’s Pegasus sneakers.
CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

She accessorized with a chunky gold chain bracelet.

Meanwhile, Hadid wore a green quilted jacket over an unbuttoned Harley Davidson T-shirt. On the bottom, the model wore gray pants with a white belt.

On Friday, Lipa hit the red carpet at the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards in London. The pop star went glam in a Jacquemus spring ’20 look consisting of a white pantsuit and a pale yellow bra.

Dua Lipa, jacquemus pantsuit, bra, celebrity style, sandals, Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards, Arrivals, Grosvenor House, London, UK - 05 Jul 2019
Dua Lipa at the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

She pulled together her look with white sandals featuring a square silhouette and a block heel. The open-toed shoes highlighted a shiny silver pedicure.

Dua Lipa, sandals, Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards, Arrivals, Grosvenor House, London, UK - 05 Jul 2019, celebrity shoe style, jacquemus outfit, red carpet,
Dua Lipa’s chunky sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

