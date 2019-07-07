Dua Lipa Shows Off Festival Flair in Sweater and Trendy Dad Shoes at British Summertime With Anwar Hadid

Festival style can be hard to get right, but Dua Lipa seems to have the formula figured out.

The 23-year-old was spotted in a casual, on-trend look as she attended British Summertime yesterday in London’s Hyde Park alongside rumored boyfriend Anwar Hadid, the 20-year-old brother of Bella and Gigi.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid watching Lionel Richie at British Summertime. CREDIT: MEGA Lipa sported a loose-fitting, patterned cardigan over a pair of khaki trousers. For footwear, the “New Rules” singer went with Prada Pegasus sneakers, which feature a double-soled platform heel, a lace-up vamp and a nylon and leather upper. The kicks retail for $850 and are available for purchase now on Neiman Marcus’ website.

Prada’s Pegasus sneakers. CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

She accessorized with a chunky gold chain bracelet.

Meanwhile, Hadid wore a green quilted jacket over an unbuttoned Harley Davidson T-shirt. On the bottom, the model wore gray pants with a white belt.

On Friday, Lipa hit the red carpet at the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards in London. The pop star went glam in a Jacquemus spring ’20 look consisting of a white pantsuit and a pale yellow bra.

Dua Lipa at the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

She pulled together her look with white sandals featuring a square silhouette and a block heel. The open-toed shoes highlighted a shiny silver pedicure.

Dua Lipa’s chunky sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

