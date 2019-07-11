Sign up for our newsletter today!

Dua Lipa Makes the Case for Summer Sequins in Saint Laurent Minidress & Soaring Pumps at Amazon Prime Day Concert

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Dua Lipa, amazon prime day concert, celebrity style, saint laurent fall 2019
Dua Lipa
CREDIT: Shutterstock

An all-black sequined look may seem more January than July, but Dua Lipa proved that a glittery LBD works just as well for summer at the Amazon Prime Day Concert in New York last night.

As part of an all-star lineup that also included SZA, Becky G and Taylor Swift, Lipa brought her fashion A-game to the red carpet.

Dua LipaPrime Day Concert by Amazon, Arrivals, New York, USA - 10 Jul 2019Wearing Saint Laurent same outfit as catwalk model *10119307bb
Dua Lipa poses for photographers on the red carpet at the Amazon Prime Day Concert on July 10.
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The pop star sizzled in a teensy black minidress with long sleeves and sequins throughout, which she teamed with sheer black tights covered in polka-dots. For footwear, the “New Rules” singer reached for shiny black ankle strap pumps with a stiletto heel.

dua lipa, black ankle-strap pumps, celebrity shoe style, red carpet, amazon prime day concert, fall 2019, saint laurent, Dua LipaPrime Day Concert by Amazon, Arrivals, New York, USA - 10 Jul 2019
Dua Lipa in Saint Laurent fall ’19 at the Amazon Prime Day Concert.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
dua lipa, black ankle-strap pumps, celebrity shoe style, red carpet, amazon prime day concert, fall 2019, saint laurent
A detail shot of Dua Lipa’s black pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The full look was plucked straight from the Saint Laurent fall ’19 ready-to-wear collection.

Saint Laurent, fall 2019 ready to wear, runway,
A model wearing the same Saint Laurent look Dua Lipa sported last night on the runway at the brand’s fall ’19 show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to fashion, Lipa tends to favor styles from high-end labels, such as Versace, Valentino and Jacquemus. For shoes specifically, the Brit is a fan of buzzy rising designer Amina Muaddi, who also has support from Rihanna and Kendall Jenner.

For a limited time, the Amazon Prime Day concert is available for Prime members to stream. Prime Day officially kicks off July 15 and will see big savings for shoppers. Non-members can sign up for a 30-day Prime free trial to participate in the offerings.

Watch the video below to see Hailey Baldwin discuss her iconic street style.

Want more?

Dua Lipa Shows Off Festival Flair in Sweater and Trendy Dad Shoes at British Summertime With Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa Wears the Most Dramatic Valentino Dress With Soaring Sandals at amfAR Gala Cannes 2019

Dua Lipa Goes Bowling in 5.5 Inch Silver Platforms

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad