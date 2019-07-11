Dua Lipa Makes the Case for Summer Sequins in Saint Laurent Minidress & Soaring Pumps at Amazon Prime Day Concert

An all-black sequined look may seem more January than July, but Dua Lipa proved that a glittery LBD works just as well for summer at the Amazon Prime Day Concert in New York last night.

As part of an all-star lineup that also included SZA, Becky G and Taylor Swift, Lipa brought her fashion A-game to the red carpet.

Dua Lipa poses for photographers on the red carpet at the Amazon Prime Day Concert on July 10. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The pop star sizzled in a teensy black minidress with long sleeves and sequins throughout, which she teamed with sheer black tights covered in polka-dots. For footwear, the “New Rules” singer reached for shiny black ankle strap pumps with a stiletto heel.

Dua Lipa in Saint Laurent fall ’19 at the Amazon Prime Day Concert. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A detail shot of Dua Lipa’s black pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The full look was plucked straight from the Saint Laurent fall ’19 ready-to-wear collection.

A model wearing the same Saint Laurent look Dua Lipa sported last night on the runway at the brand’s fall ’19 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to fashion, Lipa tends to favor styles from high-end labels, such as Versace, Valentino and Jacquemus. For shoes specifically, the Brit is a fan of buzzy rising designer Amina Muaddi, who also has support from Rihanna and Kendall Jenner.

For a limited time, the Amazon Prime Day concert is available for Prime members to stream. Prime Day officially kicks off July 15 and will see big savings for shoppers. Non-members can sign up for a 30-day Prime free trial to participate in the offerings.

