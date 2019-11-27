Dua Lipa Wears 5.5-Inch Platform Heels on the Red Carpet at the Aria Awards

Dua Lipa wore a head-to-toe Saint Laurent look — complete with sky-high heels — at the Aria Awards in Sydney, Australia today.

The “New Rules” singer sported a white minidress with feathered trim from the brand’s resort ’20 collection over polka-dot tights.

Dua Lipa arrives at the Aria Awards in a Saint Laurent look with a white dress and platform pumps. CREDIT: DAN HIMBRECHTS/Shutterstock

Lipa, who is thought to be around 5-foot-8, soared to over 6 feet tall with her shoes.

A close-up look at Dua Lipa’s Saint Laurent platform pumps. CREDIT: DAN HIMBRECHTS/Shutterstock

Her Saint Laurent Betty ankle-strap pumps featured a 5.5.-inch heel (including a 1-inch platform), a patent leather upper and a pointed toe. The YSL Betty is available from FWRD.com for $845.

Saint Laurent’s Betty pumps. CREDIT: FWRD.com

The “IDGAF” hit maker accessorized with gold rings and wore her blond locks in a bun.

Platform heels are trending for fall ’19, with designers such as Dries Van Noten, Gucci and Rick Owens putting their own twists on the sky-high style. The silhouette has ambassaded a strong celebrity following, with fans including Jessica Alba, Britney Spears and Gabrielle Union.

Elsewhere at the Aria Awards, Halsey turned heads in a scribble-print, two-piece set from Collina Strada and drop earrings from House of Emmanuele. The look was Strada’s first-ever custom red carpet outfit.

Halsey wears Collina Strada at the Aria Awards.Halsey’s white sandals were hidden underneath her skirt.

Other celebrities in attendance at the Aria Awards included Carly Rae Jepsen, Dean Lewis and Khalid.

