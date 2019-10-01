Dua Lipa Wears 5.7-Inch Platform Sandals & Glittery Minidress for YSL Fragrance Launch

Dua Lipa sported towering platform sandals on the red carpet at the launch of Saint Laurent’s new fragrance, “Libre,” yesterday in Madrid.

The “New Rules” singer wore a sparkly, halter-style minidress from the label’s resort ’20 ready-to-wear collection. The dress features a key-hole cut-out at the midriff and a flared skirt.

Dua Lipa in Saint Laurent at the launch of the brand’s Libre fragrance. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up shot of Dua Lipa’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, Lipa selected YSL’s Paige sandals, which add 5.7 inches of extra height (they have a 3.3-inch block heel and 2.3-inch platform). The Paige has a tie at the ankle and criss-cross straps at the toe; YSL.com has it in stock for just under $1,000.

Saint Laurent’s Paige platform sandals. CREDIT: Saint Laurent

For fall ’19, platforms are back in a big way. Brands like Gucci and Rick Owens portrayed the shoes on the runway in aggressive, intimidating fashion — while Givenchy and Jimmy Choo showed more feminine, office-appropriate styles.

Related Dua Lipa Wears Strappy Baby Blue Sandals on the Front Row at Burberry Spring 2020 Dua Lipa Wears an Engagement Ring on Her Heels at Marc Jacobs Spring '20 Show Cara Delevingne Updates the Little Black Dress With Glitter Pumps and Sheer Crystal Corset

The “Electricity” hitmaker completed her look with delicate rings and simple jewelry. She wore her hair in a fringed bob complete with Cleopatra-style bangs.

Dua Lipa in Madrid at the launch of Saint Laurent’s Libre fragrance. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The two-time Grammy winner is a YSL Beauté ambassador and the face of Libre.

When it comes to fashion, Lipa tends to favor styles from high-end labels. Aside from YSL, go-to brands include Versace, Valentino and Jacquemus. For shoes specifically, the Brit is a fan of buzzy rising designer Amina Muaddi, who also has support from Rihanna, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities, including Gabrielle Union, Britney Spears and Jessica Alba, wearing platforms.

Want more?

Dua Lipa Wears an Engagement Ring on Her Heels at Marc Jacobs Spring ’20 Show

Dua Lipa Shows Off Festival Flair in Sweater and Trendy Dad Shoes at British Summertime With Anwar Hadid