Dua Lipa Leaves ‘GMA’ in a Pink Puffer With Square-Toe Boots

By Claudia Miller
Dua Lipa exits the "Good Morning America" set.
Dua Lipa channeled the ’90s in a colorful ensemble in New York.

The 24-year-old was spotted leaving the set of “Good Morning America” in a bright pink Marc Jacobs puffer jacket over a pair of baggy jeans with an Alexander Wang purse.

Dua Lipa leaves the set of “Good Morning America” in New York.
A closer look at Dua Lipa’s boots.
She matched the ensemble with a pair of patent leather black booties set on a chunky block feel and a flat foot. Square-toe footwear was one of the biggest shoe trends of 2019, falling in line with a full ’90s-style revamp within the fashion world.

GOOD MAWNIN AMERICA

While out and about, the “New Rules” singer joined Anwar Hadid, her beau and the brother to supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Anwar also bundled up in a puffy jacket, which he paired with patchwork jeans.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid out and about in New York.
A closer look at Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid’s shoes.
The 20-year-old finished off his outfit with a set of Adidas-branded socks and a pair of round-toe brogues.

