Dua Lipa Wears an Engagement Ring on Her Heels at Marc Jacobs Spring ’20 Show

Dua Lipa wore white pumps with a fun twist yesterday at Marc Jacobs’ spring ’20 show in New York alongside boyfriend Anwar Hadid.

The pop star wore a ringer T-shirt with a dog cartoon on it teamed with a pale yellow miniskirt with white scalloping detailing. The top and skirt adhered to the neon fad, which was one of the biggest styling trends of the summer.

Dua Lipa front row at Marc Jacobs spring ’20. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, Lipa opted for white power pumps with a subtle twist: a crystal-covered engagement ring detailing on one heel. The Marc Jacobs shoe, dubbed “The Proposal,” has a 4-inch stiletto, a patent leather upper and a pointed toe. It’s available to shop on Ssense.com for $395.

Marc Jacobs The Proposal CREDIT: Ssense.com

Meanwhile, Anwar — whose sisters Bella and Gigi walked in the show — sat front row in a white long-sleeved top with a lamb across the chest and mustard-colored pants. His shoes were worn-in black canvas sneakers with a white rubber outsole.

Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa at the Marc Jacobs spring ’20 runway show. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Anwar Hadid (L) and Dua Lipa’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

On the catwalk, Bella wore a pink sweater, purple pants and gray knee-high boots. Gigi walked the runway barefoot — wearing a high-necked baby blue minidress with a matching hat.

Bella Hadid walks in the Marc Jacobs spring ’20 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid walks in the Marc Jacobs spring ’20 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Other front row guests at the show included Zendaya, James Charles and Charlotte Groeneveld.

